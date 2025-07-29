The Police in Ondo State have arrested one Augustina Mowari for allegedly murdering her boyfriend, Michael Ikuedowoni....

The incident occurred in Okitipupa, the headquarters of the Okitipupa Local Government Area, following a heated argument over suspected infidelity.

According to Olayinka Ayanlade, spokesperson for the state Police Command, Mowari is currently in custody as an investigation is underway.

During the dispute, she reportedly stabbed Ikuedowoni with scissors, leading to his hospitalization, where he later succumbed to his injuries.