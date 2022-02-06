Police arrest housewife for stabbing teenager to death in Ogun

A 30-year-old housewife, Cynthia Olukiowu, has been arrested by detectives in Ogun State Police Command over an alleged stabbing of her husband’s nephew, one Abeeb Aremu, to death over a minor disagreement.

The suspect, who lives at number 2, Apogidonoyo Street, Jafa Agbado, was apprehended on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

Ogun State police spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a press release.

He said that policemen attached to Agbado divisional headquarters received a call that the boy, 18-year-old, had been stabbed on the neck by his uncle’s wife.

The stabbing allegedly followed a misunderstanding about a mirror allegedly broken by the deceased.

The Divisional Police Officer in charge of Agbado division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, reportedly led his men to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested.

The victim, who was found in a pool of blood was rushed to hospital, but was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

The PPRO said that the teenager’s corpse had been deposited in the mortuary at Ifo General Hospital for an autopsy.

Information had it that the when the nephew-in-law was accused of breaking the mirror, an argument ensued between him and his uncle’s wife, resulting in the suspect taking a kitchen knife and stabbing him on the neck.

The state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.