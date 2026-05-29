The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a father, Fatai Adegbola and son, Waliu Adegbola, aged 23, over the theft of a Tecno Android phone valued at ₦180,000 and recovered a locally-made pistol and dane gun in their house. According to a statement from the police on Friday, the duo…...

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a father, Fatai Adegbola and son, Waliu Adegbola, aged 23, over the theft of a Tecno Android phone valued at ₦180,000 and recovered a locally-made pistol and dane gun in their house.

According to a statement from the police on Friday, the duo were among five suspects that the command had arrested across a series of operations across different divisions of the State, and the recovery of four firearms comprising one locally made pistol, one locally fabricated pistol, and two dane guns, as well as one live cartridge and a stolen Tecno Android phone valued at ₦180,000.

Police said, “Operatives of Afon Division arrested a father and his son, Fatai Adegbola ‘m’ and Waliu Adegbola ‘m’, aged 23 years, following a report of stealing received on 22/05/2026 at about 1930hrs. The suspect, Waliu Adegbola, was alleged to have stolen a Tecno Android phone valued at ₦180,000 from a residential apartment on 08/05/2026.

“Acting on credible intelligence, operatives swiftly tracked and recovered the stolen phone. Further discreet investigation led to a search of the suspects’ residence conducted pursuant to a duly obtained warrant, during which a locally made pistol and a dane gun were recovered, allegedly concealed within the premises. The suspects are in custody, while investigation is ongoing to determine their full involvement and possible accomplices.”

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Operatives of Ilisan Remo Division also recovered a locally fabricated pistol with one live cartridge during a routine patrol at Ilisan Remo Roundabout on 27/05/2026 at about 0730hrs. The item was discovered abandoned and immediately secured by the patrol team. The exhibit has been deposited in the Division’s armoury for safekeeping, while an investigation is ongoing to trace its origin and ownership.

In the Ode Remo Division, operatives arrested Inioluwa Adesanya ‘m’, 25 years, in connection with the theft of a dane gun belonging to a resident of Ode Remo. Investigation revealed that the suspect gained access to the complainant’s residence under the guise of a carpenter’s assistant engaged for renovation work and subsequently stole the firearm.

“During investigation, the suspect confessed to the offence and admitted affiliation with the Aye confraternity, further stating that the weapon was modified for concealment purposes. The recovered dane gun has been secured as an exhibit, while the suspect remains in custody pending transfer to SCID, Eleweran, Abeokuta, for discreet investigation and prosecution,” added the statement.

It was disclosed that all the cases have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Eleweran, Abeokuta, for further investigation and prosecution.