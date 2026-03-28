Operatives of the Surveillance Unit of the Imo State Police Command have arrested a couple over the running of drug sales point in Owerri West Local Government Area of the state. The suspects, identified as Collins Iwunze, 51, and his wife, Onyinyechi Iwunze, 43, were apprehended at their residence in…...

Operatives of the Surveillance Unit of the Imo State Police Command have arrested a couple over the running of drug sales point in Owerri West Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects, identified as Collins Iwunze, 51, and his wife, Onyinyechi Iwunze, 43, were apprehended at their residence in Umunjoku Obiokwu Amakohia-Ubi during an evening raid on March 27, 2026.

Police spokesperson Henry Okoye confirmed the operation, disclosing that officers recovered a cache of illegal drugs from the premises.

“A bag containing assorted illicit substances was recovered during the operation,” he said.

According to the command, the suspects are currently in custody as investigations continue, with plans underway to prosecute them upon conclusion of the inquiry.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of Police, Audu Garba Bosso, commended the operatives for the successful raid and reaffirmed the command’s resolve to clamp down on drug-related crimes across the state.

He also called on residents to remain vigilant and support law enforcement efforts by reporting suspicious activities within their communities.