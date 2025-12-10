The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested a suspected arms courier, a 32-year-old man, Ahmed Abubakar, for allegedly attempting to procure ammunition for bandits operating in Zamfara State. According to Zazagola Makama, a reputable security expert, the suspect currently residin...

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested a suspected arms courier, a 32-year-old man, Ahmed Abubakar, for allegedly attempting to procure ammunition for bandits operating in Zamfara State.

According to Zazagola Makama, a reputable security expert, the suspect currently residing at Anguwan Dodo, Gwagwalada, was arrested on Dec. 7 at about 3:30 p.m. by operatives of the Mabushi Division following credible intelligence.

Zagazola Makama, on Tuesday, disclosed that the suspect had allegedly contacted a serving soldier, Corporal Yusuf Mohammed, to help him source 1,000 rounds of ammunition, purportedly for bandit groups in Zamfara, in exchange for a cash reward.

Zazazola Makama added, “During preliminary investigation, Abubakar reportedly confessed that he was acting on instructions from his uncle, Ahmed Yakubu, of the same address, who is currently at large. The uncle allegedly sent him to purchase the ammunition and transport it back to Zamfara for use by bandit groups within their locality.

“The police recovered ₦170,100 from the suspect, believed to be part of the funds for the illicit transaction.

“Police sources said the suspect is currently in custody undergoing further investigation, while efforts are ongoing to track down his fleeing accomplice.”

The FCT Police Command spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh confirmed the development to TVC News correspondent, that one Ahmed Abubakar from Gusau, linked to the procurement 1,000 rounds of ammunition to be supplied to bandits in Zamfara State was arrested.

According to Josephine, further investigation revealed that he was sent by his uncle, one Ahmed Yakubu, believed to be a key accomplice and currently at large, to purchase and transport the ammunition for criminal elements operating within their locality in Zamfara.

The statement reads, “On 7th December 2025, at approximately 03:30PM, operatives of the FCT Police Command’s Tactical Team, acting on credible intelligence, arrested one Ahmed Abubakar ‘M’, aged 32, of Gusau, Zamfara State, residing in Anguwan Dodo, Gwagwalada area of FCT.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was in contact with an associate, identified as Yusuf Mohammed, with the intention of procuring 1,000 rounds of ammunition to be supplied to bandits in Zamfara State. Further investigation revealed that he was sent by his uncle, one Ahmed Yakubu ‘M’, believed to be a key accomplice and currently at large, to purchase and transport the ammunition for criminal elements operating within their locality in Zamfara.”

The suspect is currently in police custody as further investigative efforts are underway to apprehend the aforementioned fleeing accomplice and dismantle the criminal network involved.

The FCT Police Command reaffirms its commitment to rid the Territory of crime and ensure the safety of residents.