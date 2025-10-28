Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested five suspected kidnappers and recovered a firearm during an operation in Amurin Forest, along the Owo–Ifon axis of the State....

In a statement signed by the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Olushola Ayanlade, the arrest was carried out in the early hours of Sunday, October 26, 2025, around 3 a.m.

The arrest, according to him is part of ongoing efforts to track down the killers of the late Supol James Ogunleye and recover his service rifle.

He said the suspects identified as Friday Monday, Ashimi Wahab, James Odina, Ibrahim Idris, and Prince Areeh were apprehended following intensive bush combing and intelligence-led patrols in identified flashpoints.

During the operation, a single-barrel gun loaded with a live cartridge was recovered from the suspects, who are currently in police custody for further investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, commended the operatives for their professionalism and resilience, and directed that the investigation be expanded to uncover other members of the gang and recover the service rifle of the slain officer.

Mr. Lawal reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to curbing crime, stressing that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring that perpetrators of violent crimes are brought to justice and peace is maintained across the state.