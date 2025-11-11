As part of sustained efforts to curb drug abuse and related criminal activities, the Jigawa State Police Command has arrested 14 suspected drug dealers across several divisions of the State....

As part of sustained efforts to curb drug abuse and related criminal activities, the Jigawa State Police Command has arrested 14 suspected drug dealers across several divisions of the State.

The suspects were apprehended during coordinated raids carried out in Dutse, Guri, Babura, Kanya Babba, Bulangu and Yankwashi divisions following credible intelligence.

According to the Command, the operations led to the recovery of 8,271 assorted illicit drugs, including Exol, D5, Tramadol, Diazepam, rubber solution, “suck and die,” and dried leaves suspected to be cannabis.

Police operatives also recovered ₦235,225.00 in cash, believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales. The money has been registered as a monetary exhibit.

The suspects, currently in police custody, are assisting investigators with information expected to help dismantle their supply network and identify other accomplices within and outside the state.

Those arrested include:

Bashir Abdulkadir, 20, of Gida Dubu Quarters Usman Abubakar, 20, of Fagoji Quarters Yusuf Abdulkadir Rabilu Musa Muhammad Abdulkadir Friday Onna, 37, of Arin Village, Guri LGA Ibrahim Ibrahim Girema, 40, of Babura Kofar Gabas Muawiyya Ishaka, 18, of Afuware Village Nura Abdullahi, 20, of Babura Kofar Arewa Sani Hamisu, 32, of Karkarna Town, Yankwashi LGA Muhammad Sani, 36, of Hadejia LGA Muhammad Isyaku, 29, of Kullimi Village Kabiru Yakubu, 25, of Unguwar Giwa, Batali, Babura LGA Abdulmumini Inuwa, 19, of Dukawa, Danbatta LGA, Kano State

Commissioner of Police, CP Dahiru Muhammad, commended the operatives for their professionalism and dedication, reaffirming the Command’s commitment to intensifying surveillance and enforcement across all divisions to achieve a drug-free Jigawa State.

He urged residents to continue supporting the police with credible and timely information on suspicious activities in their communities.

The Command said the suspects would be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.