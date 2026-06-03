The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in the education sector through digital transformation, commences following the official delivery of a Monitoring Smart Boards Dashboard to the Federal Capital Territory Universal Basic Education Board (FCT UBEB)....

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in the education sector through digital transformation, commences following the official delivery of a Monitoring Smart Boards Dashboard to the Federal Capital Territory Universal Basic Education Board (FCT UBEB).

The initiative, powered by the Nigerian Education Data Infrastructure (NEDI) and implemented by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education, is designed to strengthen school supervision, improve accountability, and support real time data driven decision making across basic education institutions in line with the administration’s reform priorities.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Abuja, the Director of Information and Communication Technology at the Federal Ministry of Education, Zainab Abukur, representing the Honourable Minister of Education, described the deployment as a key step in translating the Renewed Hope Agenda into practical improvements in education governance.

She explained that the Monitoring Dashboard will display real-time data from NEDI which will enable education administrators to access accurate and up to date information on school performance and operations remotely.

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This, she noted, will reduce dependence on routine physical inspections while ensuring faster, more informed, and evidence basedevidence-based decision making.

She further stated that the adoption of digital tools reflects the Federal Government’s determination under the Renewed Hope Agenda to build a more efficient, transparent, and responsive education system that prioritises learning outcomes and accountability.

The Acting Chairman of the FCT Universal Basic Education Board, Florence Wenegeme, who received the dashboard on behalf of the Board, described the intervention as timely, strategic, and aligned with ongoing reforms in the education sector.

She noted that the platform will strengthen internal management systems, improve oversight of schools across the Federal Capital Territory, and enhance overall service delivery.

She also commended the Federal Government for sustaining reforms that are modernising education administration.

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Following the handover, a technical team conducted a demonstration of the dashboard, showcasing its monitoring capabilities and operational features designed to support seamless supervision and improved data management.

The Federal Ministry of Education reiterates that this intervention reflects the practical delivery of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in the education sector.

The Ministry assures Nigerians that it remains firmly committed to deepening reforms, expanding digital innovation, and ensuring that every initiative translates into measurable improvements in access, quality, and efficiency across Nigeria’s education system.