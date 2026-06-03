The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has sentenced 4 out of the 5 defendants found guilty of carrying out the attack terrorist attack on worshippers at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owaluwa, Owo on the 5th day of June 2022 leading to the death of over 40 worshippers, with…...

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has sentenced 4 out of the 5 defendants found guilty of carrying out the attack terrorist attack on worshippers at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owaluwa, Owo on the 5th day of June 2022 leading to the death of over 40 worshippers, with about 100 others sustaining various degrees of grievous injuries while the church building was severely damaged.

Justice Emeka Nwite held that the prosecution was able to establish its case against 4 out of the 5 defendants.

The 5th defendant was discharged and acquitted by the court having not been linked in any way to the incident.

The 4 convicts are to die by hanging.

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4 out of the 5 defendants were convicted for belonging to a terrorist group, holding terrorist meeting and attendance for the purposes of supporting a proscribed organization and aiding, abetting and conspiracy to carry out terrorist attacks leading to death and grievous bodily harm.

They were also convicted of hostage taking, kidnapping, hijacking and being armed with dangerous weapons as well as terrorist financing, threats and possession and use of dangerous weapons including explosivess.

This is coming 4 years after the attack on worshippers at st Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo Ondo state.

The Federal High Court Abuja has now entered a guilty verdict on 4 out of the 5 defendants prosecuted by the DSS on behalf of the federal government.

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The defendants were arrested in August 2022 shortly after the incident and arraigned on a 9-count amended charge in August 2025.

They had pleaded not guilty to the charges.