Nigeria’s foreign exchange space is entering a new era—and the Central Bank of Nigeria is not playing around.
From strict documentation rules to hard deadlines and penalties, the new Forex Manual is a full-scale clampdown on loopholes, leakages, and capital flight.
Here are the 15 biggest game-changing rules and what they really mean:
THE BIG RESET
1. Every Dollar Now Under Watch
CBN is tightening its grip—no more invisible transactions.
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Every import and export must pass through official banking channels.
2. No More “Paper Tricks”
Fake invoices, inflated contracts, shady documentation?
Dead on arrival. Only verifiable, traceable documents are acceptable.
3. No Form ‘M’, No Import
If you don’t have Form ‘M’, forget it.
It’s now the gatekeeper for all imports.
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4. Advance Payments Slashed to 30%
Importers can no longer move large sums upfront.
A direct hit on capital flight disguised as trade.
5. 21-Day Deadline Shocker
Shipping documents must hit your bank within 21 days. Miss it? You’re in trouble.
6. 90-Day FX Document Deadline
Exchange Control Documents must be filed within 90 days—no excuses.
7. Customs Duty Now Pegged to Official FX Rate
No more manipulation. Duties must follow CBN’s daily NFEM rate.
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8. Banks Ordered: No Shortcuts
Banks are now strictly banned from processing improperly routed documents.
9. Form NXP Now Compulsory for ALL Exports
From small traders to oil giants—everyone must comply.
10. 180 Days or Face Sanctions
Non-oil exporters must repatriate earnings within 180 days.
11. Oil Exporters Get Even Less Time
Oil and gas players? Just 90 days to return proceeds.
12. No Inspection, No Export
No Clean Certificate of Inspection (CCI)? Your goods aren’t leaving Nigeria.
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https://www.cbn.gov.ng/Out/2026/CCD/The%20new%20Forex%20Manual%20-%204th%20Edition.pdf
13. Export Levy Introduced
- 5% on non-oil exports
- 12% on oil exports
- Government now takes a cut—every time.
14. Foreign Loans & Trade Credit Capped
Interest rates locked at 0.5% above SOFR, max 180 days.
No more expensive, long-term FX exposure.
PENALTIES & ENFORCEMENT
15. Break the Rules, Pay the Price
Fail to:
- Repatriate export earnings
- Submit correct documents
- Meet deadlines
You face sanctions, blocked transactions, or worse.
Message From CBN
This is bigger than policy—it’s a system reset:
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- Lock down FX leakages
- Force dollars back into Nigeria
- Track every transaction
- Eliminate manipulation
The CBN has drawn a line in the sand: “Play by the rules—or get locked out of the forex system.”