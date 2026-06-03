Nigeria’s foreign exchange space is entering a new era—and the Central Bank of Nigeria is not playing around....

Nigeria’s foreign exchange space is entering a new era—and the Central Bank of Nigeria is not playing around.

From strict documentation rules to hard deadlines and penalties, the new Forex Manual is a full-scale clampdown on loopholes, leakages, and capital flight.

Here are the 15 biggest game-changing rules and what they really mean:

THE BIG RESET

1. Every Dollar Now Under Watch

CBN is tightening its grip—no more invisible transactions.

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Every import and export must pass through official banking channels.

2. No More “Paper Tricks”

Fake invoices, inflated contracts, shady documentation?

Dead on arrival. Only verifiable, traceable documents are acceptable.

3. No Form ‘M’, No Import

If you don’t have Form ‘M’, forget it.

It’s now the gatekeeper for all imports.

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4. Advance Payments Slashed to 30%

Importers can no longer move large sums upfront.

A direct hit on capital flight disguised as trade.

5. 21-Day Deadline Shocker

Shipping documents must hit your bank within 21 days. Miss it? You’re in trouble.

6. 90-Day FX Document Deadline

Exchange Control Documents must be filed within 90 days—no excuses.

7. Customs Duty Now Pegged to Official FX Rate

No more manipulation. Duties must follow CBN’s daily NFEM rate.

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8. Banks Ordered: No Shortcuts

Banks are now strictly banned from processing improperly routed documents.

9. Form NXP Now Compulsory for ALL Exports

From small traders to oil giants—everyone must comply.

10. 180 Days or Face Sanctions

Non-oil exporters must repatriate earnings within 180 days.

11. Oil Exporters Get Even Less Time

Oil and gas players? Just 90 days to return proceeds.

12. No Inspection, No Export

No Clean Certificate of Inspection (CCI)? Your goods aren’t leaving Nigeria.

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https://www.cbn.gov.ng/Out/2026/CCD/The%20new%20Forex%20Manual%20-%204th%20Edition.pdf

13. Export Levy Introduced

5% on non-oil exports

12% on oil exports

Government now takes a cut—every time.

14. Foreign Loans & Trade Credit Capped

Interest rates locked at 0.5% above SOFR, max 180 days.

No more expensive, long-term FX exposure.

PENALTIES & ENFORCEMENT

15. Break the Rules, Pay the Price

Fail to:

Repatriate export earnings

Submit correct documents

Meet deadlines

You face sanctions, blocked transactions, or worse.

Message From CBN

This is bigger than policy—it’s a system reset:

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Lock down FX leakages

Force dollars back into Nigeria

Track every transaction

Eliminate manipulation

The CBN has drawn a line in the sand: “Play by the rules—or get locked out of the forex system.”