The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has dismissed viral images circulating on social media purportedly showing kidnapped schoolchildren in Oyo State, describing them as misleading and false....

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has dismissed viral images circulating on social media purportedly showing kidnapped schoolchildren in Oyo State, describing them as misleading and false.

Onanuga said findings by Africa54Research revealed that the images were taken in Mali in June 2020 and depict children who were maltreated by a teacher, not victims of any recent abduction in Nigeria.

https://x.com/aonanuga1956/status/2061965110508142722

According to him, the photos have been deliberately recirculated and misrepresented to create panic and misinform the public about the situation in Oyo State.

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He alleged that those spreading the images are likely sympathisers of terrorist elements seeking to instil fear and undermine public confidence in the government and security agencies.

The presidential aide, however, assured Nigerians that efforts are ongoing to secure the release of the abducted pupils and their teachers, adding that the government remains committed to ensuring their safe return.

He urged the public to disregard unverified content and avoid sharing misleading materials capable of escalating tension or causing unnecessary alarm.

The clarification comes amid heightened concerns over security in parts of the country, with authorities warning against the spread of disinformation during sensitive operations.