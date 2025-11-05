Operatives of the Enugu State Police Command, in the early hours of 3rd November 2025, arrested thirteen (13) male suspects and recovered one (1) locally made single-barrelled gun at Akpakume community, Udi Local Government Area....

Operatives of the Enugu State Police Command, in the early hours of 3rd November 2025, arrested thirteen (13) male suspects and recovered one (1) locally made single-barrelled gun at Akpakume community, Udi Local Government Area.

The operatives had gone to effect the arrest of suspects in connection with a case of conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms, and cultism when the suspects and their cohorts, who laid an ambush, suddenly opened fire on the Police team, injuring some of the officers.

The operatives, however, swiftly responded with superior firepower, forcing many of the criminal elements to flee with varying degrees of severe gunshot injuries.

The suspects’ gunfire also shattered the light of the Police operational vehicle and damaged other vehicles in the area.

In a follow-up development, the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, psc, today, 4th November 2025, led a team of senior officers to Akpakume community for an on-the-spot assessment of the damage caused by the suspects and others now on the run.

It was observed that the hoodlums had willfully destroyed houses, shops, and other properties, including crops and livestock belonging to members of the community.

Preliminary investigation has uncovered that the criminal acts are in furtherance of an existing intra-communal crisis in the area.

The Commissioner has urged law-abiding residents to remain calm and continue to go about their lawful businesses.

He also charged the operatives to intensify the ongoing manhunt for the fleeing assailants, assuring that the Command will stop at nothing to ensure that all those involved in the attack and other related criminal activities in the area are brought to justice.