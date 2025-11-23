Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested a social media content creator, Osarobo Omoyemen, over false kidnap claims made on TikTok. In a statement signed by the command’s PPRO, Moses Yamu, Omoyemen, popularly known as Madam Oil Rice on social media, claimed that she was kidnapped a...

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested a social media content creator, Osarobo Omoyemen, over false kidnap claims made on TikTok.

In a statement signed by the command’s PPRO, Moses Yamu, Omoyemen, popularly known as Madam Oil Rice on social media, claimed that she was kidnapped at Upper Sakponba Road in Benin and later rescued by police operatives who purportedly detained her at Akpata Police Station and collected N10,000 as bail.

Yamu noted that following the report, the command immediately launched an investigation, and findings revealed that the story was fabricated and deliberate.

The statement read, “The Edo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that a woman popularly known as ‘Madam Oil Rice’ recently circulated a false claim on social media alleging that she was kidnapped along Upper Sakponba Road in Benin City and later rescued by police operatives who purportedly detained her at Akpata Police Station and collected the sum of N10,000 as bail.

“Following the report, the command immediately commenced investigation. Findings revealed that the entire story was completely fabricated and deliberate.

“During interrogation, the 24-year-old female suspect, Osarobo Omoyemen, confessed that she staged the incident solely to generate online content and attract followers to her TikTok page.”

According to the statement, the spokesperson noted that the content was not only misleading but also capable of inciting hostility against the police and triggering unnecessary tension within the state.

He also stated that the accomplices of the suspect, who were part of creating the content, would be fished out.

He added, “It was also discovered that she deleted an earlier video in which an accomplice in the background was appealing to viewers to follow her page, clearly exposing the motive behind the false alarm.

“The suspect has been arrested and charged in court on 20 November 2025 for prosecution. Efforts are ongoing to arrest her accomplices to ensure they face the full weight of the law.

“This action is intended to serve as a deterrent to others who may attempt to misuse social media to create panic or disrupt public peace.”

Yamu warned that the state command was against the creation and circulation of fake news capable of disturbing the peace and security of the state.

He urged the members of the public to verify information before sharing and to refrain from acts that may mislead the public or undermine the efforts of security agencies.

Yamu noted that the command remained committed to ensuring the safety, peace, and security of all residents of the state.