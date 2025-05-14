Poland has announced that it will ban Bosnian Serb separatist leader, Milorad Dodik from entering its territory, according to the country’s foreign ministry

This is coming amid a political crisis in the Balkan state where he is wanted for attacking the constitutional order.

The decision means that Poland will join Germany and Austria in barring Dodik, who has sparked one of Bosnia’s worst political crises since the country’s civil war ended in the 1990s.

He is accused of defying the foreign envoy’s orders, whose mission is to keep the multi-ethnic state from resuming hostilities.

Dodik is wanted on an arrest warrant, along with two of his close allies, for failing to respond to a summons in a probe into separatist legislation they sponsored, which the constitutional court blocked.

Bosnia’s state police, SIPA, tried to arrest Dodik in April but were stopped by his armed police forces.

Bosnia’s international peace envoy, Christian Schmidt, said he had also ordered a halt of all budget allocations for Dodik’s party.

A long-time advocate of secession from Bosnia, Dodik has initiated legislation barring the state judiciary and police from operating in the Serb region.