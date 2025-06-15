The chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Plateau State chapter, Most Reverend Polycarp Lubo, is dead.

A statement signed by Reverend Father Daniel Gyang, the Archdiocesan Chancellor, made available to newsmen in Jos has it that Very Reverend Father Polycarp Lubo died after a brief illness in the early hours of Sunday, June 15, 2025.

The archbishop condoles with his immediate family, the Christian Association of Nigeria Plateau State Chapter, the presbyterium of Jos, the parishioners of St. William’s Parish, Zawan, where he was parish priest and dean of Zawan Deanery, and indeed all the religious and lay faithful of the archdiocese.