The National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) has called for the prosecution of Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (popularly known as KWAM 1), over last Tuesday’s disruption at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja....

The National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) has called for the prosecution of Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (popularly known as KWAM 1), over last Tuesday’s disruption at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The altercation began when aviation staff prevented the singer from boarding a ValueJet flight to Lagos with alcohol. In anger, he allegedly confronted ground staff and pilots before standing in front of the aircraft as it prepared to taxi.

Following the incident, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) suspended the licences of the pilot, Captain Oluranti Ogoyi, and co-pilot, Flight Officer Ivan Oloba, for breaching aviation safety protocols. Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo also placed KWAM 1 on a six-month ‘no-fly list’ for unruly conduct.

In a statement signed by its National President, Mr Galadima Abednego, NAAPE urged the Attorney General of the Federation and the Inspector General of Police to prosecute the singer, arguing that his provocation caused the pilots to lose composure.

“While we note the captain’s less than optimal discretion, we totally condemn KWAM 1’s crude, unruly behaviour and arrogant display,” the union said. “NAAPE calls on the authorities to make him face the full wrath of the law to prevent future incidents.”

The association also demanded that any investigation into the incident be open, transparent, and unbiased.