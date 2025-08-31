Phyna's sister, Ruth Otabor, who was hit by a Dangote Truck has passed away....

Phyna’s sister, Ruth Otabor, who was hit by a Dangote Truck has passed away.

According to a statement by the family, she died at 6.30am today while still in hospital.

Phyna posted a letter from her solicitors via her Instagram page which reads in part, ” with a heavy heart, the family regrets to announce the passing on to glory of their daughter, sister and mother on the 31st Day of August 2025 at about 6.30hours”.

The family called on Nigerians to give them this moment to mourn the departed.

Recall that ‎Ruth Otabor, younger sister of Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner Ijeoma “Phyna” Otabor, lost her left leg after being hit by a truck reportedly linked to the Dangote Group near Auchi Polytechnic.