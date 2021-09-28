PHOTOS: TVC Communications celebrates 2021 Cultural Diversity Day

TVC Communications, owners of TVC News, TVC Entertainment, Adaba FM and Max FM Abuja and Lagos, has held its annual Cultural diversity day.

The day is set aside to celebrate the diverse nature of our culture and create bond among employees across different parts of the country.

As a media organisation, TVC Communications places premium importance on the culture and values of every employee as they help in appreciating and understanding the richness of human existence.

Among events competed for on the day include cooking competition and cultural wear.