Photos: Osinbajo virtually declares open 27th Nigerian Economic Summit

The Vice President ,Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday on behalf of President Buhari virtually declared open the 27th Nigerian Economic Summit at the State House, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari will today depart for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to participate in the investment conference organised by the Future Investment Initiative Institute.

The President will be joined at the 5th edition of the flagship investment event by business executives from Nigeria, bankers, Captains of industry and energy experts to discuss issues on the future of investments across the globe, according to Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President in a statement released on Sunday.

The three-day event, with the theme, INVESTMENT IN HUMANITY, which will host global executives and asset managers, will deliberate on progress and prosperity with energy; true final frontiers in investments; science in action; and impact of climate change on communities among others.

