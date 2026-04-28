Britain’s monarch, King Charles III, has arrived in the United States on a four-day state visit aimed at reinforcing democratic alliances. The King, accompanied by Queen Camilla, was received at Joint Base Andrews by Donald Trump and Melania Trump, before proceeding to official engagements at the White House. The visit…...

Britain’s monarch, King Charles III, has arrived in the United States on a four-day state visit aimed at reinforcing democratic alliances.

The King, accompanied by Queen Camilla, was received at Joint Base Andrews by Donald Trump and Melania Trump, before proceeding to official engagements at the White House.

The visit comes under heightened security in Washington following a recent shooting incident at an event attended by the president.

At the centre of the trip is the King’s scheduled address to the US Congress, where he is expected to emphasise the need for unity among democratic nations amid growing global challenges.

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According to BBC, the monarch will stress that “Time and again, our two countries have always found ways to come together,” while calling for deeper collaboration anchored on shared values.

He is also expected to advocate a “reconciliation and renewal” of the long-standing US-UK partnership, with a focus on strengthening alliances and collective responsibilities on the global stage, including support for NATO and Ukraine.

In framing the broader relationship, the King will describe the transatlantic alliance as one rooted in a “generosity of spirit and a duty to foster compassion, to promote peace, to deepen mutual understanding and to value people of all faiths and none”.

Beyond high-level talks, the visit features a mix of ceremonial and diplomatic engagements, including a state dinner and bilateral meetings at the White House.

Earlier, the royal couple hosted a garden party at the UK Embassy in Washington, drawing over 600 guests from across the political and diplomatic spectrum. Notable attendees included Nancy Pelosi, Ted Cruz, and Yvette Cooper.

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Meanwhile, Queen Camilla held separate engagements with campaigners focused on domestic abuse, highlighting social advocacy as part of the visit’s agenda.

The trip coincides with commemorations marking 250 years since American independence, with both nations using the milestone to recalibrate diplomatic ties through renewed dialogue and public engagement.