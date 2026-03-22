Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, hosted 17 international envoys and ambassadors at a colourful Durbar procession on Sunday, March 22, as part of the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations. In a statement posted on his official X handle on Sunday, Radda expressed that Katsina State holds a prominent place in the history…...

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, hosted 17 international envoys and ambassadors at a colourful Durbar procession on Sunday, March 22, as part of the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

In a statement posted on his official X handle on Sunday, Radda expressed that Katsina State holds a prominent place in the history of Northern Nigeria, as a renowned center of learning, commerce, and Islamic scholarship.

The Governor noted that the State holds enduring legacies reflected in landmarks such as the Gobarau Minaret and the rich traditions of the Katsina and Daura Emirates.

Radda stressed that culture remains a powerful bridge for peace, unity, and sustainable development. It fosters mutual understanding, strengthens social cohesion, and serves as a foundation for inclusive growth and global collaboration.

He wrote, “I was honored to receive a distinguished delegation of Ambassadors and diplomatic envoys, led by the Ambassador of Belgium to Nigeria, His Excellency Pieter Leenknegt, who joined us to witness the 2026 Sallah Durbar Festivals.

“Others members in the delegation include Her Excellency Emmanuelle Blatmann of France, His Excellency Annett Günther of Germany, His Excellency Wouter Plomp of the Netherlands, His Excellency Juan Ignacio Sell of Spain, His Excellency Stefano De Leo of Italy, His Excellency Hidayet Bayraktar of Turkey, His Excellency Cui Jianchun of China and His Excellency Matsunaga Kazuyoshi of Japan.”

He added, “Others include His Excellency Faisal bin Ibrahim Al-Ghamdi of Saudi Arabia, His Excellency Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi of the United Arab Emirates, His Excellency Ali bin Ghanem Al-Hajri of Qatar, His Excellency Mohamed Fouad of Egypt, His Excellency Moha Ouali Tagma of Morocco, His Excellency Thami Mseleku of South Africa, His Excellency Richard Montgomery of the United Kingdom, and His Excellency Richard Mills Jr. of the United States.”

Governor Radda explained that their participation in Hawan Sallah, Hawan Sarki (Hawan Bariki), and Hawan Magajiya reflects the growing global recognition of Nigeria’s cultural heritage and enduring traditions.

He said, “From historic sites to vibrant cultural displays such as Dambe, Kokawa, and Rawar Koroso, Katsina continues to project its identity and pride to the world.

“Beyond culture, we showcased our ongoing strides in security, agriculture, infrastructure, education, healthcare, and water supply, key pillars of our development agenda. We remain resolute in confronting insecurity through strategic operations and community-based initiatives aimed at ensuring lasting peace and stability across our state.”

The Governor explained that the State do not claim perfection, nor do ignore the challenges that remain saying, “There are communities still yearning for greater peace, families seeking relief, young people in search of opportunity, and institutions that require continued strengthening. Yet, we move forward with clarity, conviction, and faith, mindful that true leadership is not measured by how far we have come, but by our commitment to the journey ahead.”

“On behalf of myself and the good people of Katsina State, I sincerely extend our profound appreciation to the visiting envoys and the broader international community for their interest in Katsina.

“Katsina remains open to the world, for partnership, for business, for cultural exchange, and for shared prosperity,” he concluded.