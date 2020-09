Today, @AsisatOshoala paid me a courtesy visit. She is a worthy ambassador of Lagos from Ikorodu & we are proud of her. She spoke about her plans for the Asisat Oshoala Foundation and I promised to support her.

We kicked the ball for a bit and I think I still have my skills.🙂 pic.twitter.com/jX4LZFmFtq

— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) September 19, 2020