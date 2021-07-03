The All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled states have resolved to strengthen the legal framework for the implementation of Security Trust Fund (STF) in their States as part of efforts to end insecurity.



The states under the aegis of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) commended the renewed offensive by Nigerian security agencies against criminal elements across the country.

They reaffirmed the commitment of APC State governments to continue to work with the federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that every part of Nigeria is safe.

In a communique released Saturday in Abuja after the 12th quarterly meeting of Secretaries to the Government of the All Progressives Congress States held in Nasarawa, the forum resolved to prioritise adequate support for working nursing mothers, including the adoption of six months maternity leave for nursing mothers to enhance Exclusive Breast Feeding (EBF).

The communique signed by the Secretary to Government of Nasarawa state, Mr Muhammad Ubandoma Aliyu and the director general of PGF, Salihu Mohammed Lukman, said the issues of Maternal and Child Nutrition should be integrated into the Primary Healthcare Delivery Services.

“APC controlled States would strengthen coordination of initiatives to fast tract implementation of Maternal and Child Nutrition programmes with a focus on health, education and agricultural sectors;

“Undertake to strengthen regular processes of information sharing on issues of security management among APC controlled States to facilitate synergy of initiatives and proactive responses;

According to the statement, the meeting agreed “to continually share information, ideas and knowledge through its quarterly meetings and the PGF secretariat to promote synergy across the member States and facilitate greater cooperation for sustainable development.”

They resolved to ensure the implementation of the Security Trust Fund in APC States as a means to ensure that insecurity is brought to an end.