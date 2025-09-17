The Presidential Fertilizer Initiative (PFI) says it is stepping up efforts to make Nigeria self-sufficient in crop production for both food and industrial use....

The Presidential Fertilizer Initiative (PFI) says it is stepping up efforts to make Nigeria self-sufficient in crop production for both food and industrial use.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), the new phase of the programme, PFI 3.0, will focus on securing raw materials for blending plants and ensuring steady nationwide supply.

MOFI’s Managing Director, Dr. Armstrong Takang, disclosed that 48 vessels have delivered raw materials since 2022, including 10 in 2025 alone, amounting to over 560,000 metric tonnes.

He added that the Initiative has enabled the production of more than 4.5 million MT of fertilizer between 2021 and 2024, and over 128 million bags since inception.

While fertilizer prices remain a concern for farmers, MOFI attributed the increases to forex volatility and global raw material costs rather than local scarcity.

The agency says it will assume management of the programme from the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) in November, a move expected to strengthen governance and introduce reforms for year-round availability, cost efficiency, and greater local sourcing.