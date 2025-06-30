The Kogi State Chapter of the National Association of Applicants and Workers with Disabilities has barricaded the main entrance of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) headquarters in Lokoja.

They are demanding inclusive employment in line with the Disability Act of 2018, which they say NIWA has failed to fully implement.

The group alleges that their slots in the ongoing NIWA recruitment exercise have been sold and are calling for an audience with the Managing Director of the agency, Bola Oyebamiji.