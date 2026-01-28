The Foundation for Peace Professionals (PeacePro) has welcomed Ghana’s decision to file a resolution at the United Nations on 25 March 2026 to declare the transatlantic slave trade a crime against humanity, describing the move as a bold and historic step for Africa on the global stage....

The Foundation for Peace Professionals (PeacePro) has welcomed Ghana’s decision to file a resolution at the United Nations on 25 March 2026 to declare the transatlantic slave trade a crime against humanity, describing the move as a bold and historic step for Africa on the global stage.

However, the organisation has urged that the initiative be expanded to include the Trans-Saharan slave trade, arguing that this would ensure a complete and honest reckoning of Africa’s long history of enslavement.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, PeacePro Executive Director Abdulrazaq Hamzat said Ghana’s leadership demonstrated courage in confronting one of history’s gravest injustices.

“This initiative can become even stronger by acknowledging all major systems of African enslavement. A comprehensive approach will enhance Africa’s moral authority and strengthen the case for reparations and restorative justice,” Hamzat said.

PeacePro noted that Ghana’s move complements recent action by Algeria’s parliament, which passed legislation declaring colonialism a crime against humanity. It added that African nations should adopt similar resolutions as a foundation for the forthcoming UN initiative.

The organisation stressed that the Trans-Saharan slave trade, which spanned more than a millennium and affected millions of Africans across North Africa, the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean, must be recognised alongside the transatlantic system to reflect the full scale of Africa’s historical suffering.

“Africa cannot seek justice selectively. Honest historical accounting is the foundation for meaningful reparations, restitution and reconciliation,” the statement said.

PeacePro further called on the African Union, ECOWAS and African governments to rally behind a unified continental position to ensure Africa presents a cohesive, comprehensive and credible case at the United Nations.

“This is an opportunity for Africa to lead the world in historical justice. By including all systems of African enslavement, we send a clear message that Africa is ready to confront its history fully and demand accountability from all perpetrators,” the organisation added.

PeacePro reaffirmed its support for Ghana’s initiative and urged African leaders to strengthen continental solidarity, elevate global dialogue on reparations and secure justice for affected communities.