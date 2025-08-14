Former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, has warned that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) risks losing the 2027 presidential election to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) unless it fields a credible, competent, and widely acceptable candidate. Speaking in an interview on Firework...

Speaking in an interview on Fireworks, Prof. Gana stressed that the PDP’s survival and return to power depend on its ability to offer Nigerians a candidate with proven integrity, capacity to govern, and a clear agenda to address the nation’s challenges. “If the PDP wants to win in 2027, it must field a very credible, competent, and electable candidate. Nigerians are yearning for change, but they will only trust us again if we present a candidate who can deliver,” Gana said.

He described the APC government as one that has “failed to meet the expectations of Nigerians,” citing economic hardship, insecurity, and a general decline in the quality of governance. According to him, the PDP’s best chance lies in positioning itself as a genuine alternative with a unifying and solution-driven leadership.

The former minister cautioned party leaders against internal divisions and the imposition of unpopular candidates, warning that such moves could hand victory to the APC on a platter. “Let the candidate emerge through a transparent, democratic, and fair process. No imposition. We must give Nigerians someone they can believe in — not just someone who wants to be in power,” he stated.

Prof. Gana also noted that Nigerians are increasingly disillusioned with both major political parties, a reality that could open the door for third-force movements if the PDP fails to get its act together.

He called on the party to urgently embark on reconciliation efforts, rebuild its grassroots structures, and clearly articulate policies on job creation, national security, education, and economic reform. “This is not the time for selfish politics. The country is in crisis. Any party that listens to the people and provides credible solutions will win,” he added.

Gana’s comments come amid growing political maneuvering ahead of the 2027 elections, with several high-profile politicians already being linked to possible presidential bids.