Delegates at the 2026 National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja are set to consider far-reaching motions aimed at reshaping the party’s leadership and internal structures.

Among the proposals is a motion to reverse the appointment of Umar Iliya Damagum as substantive National Chairman, with a recommendation that he returns to his former position as Deputy National Chairman (North). The move follows concerns over developments within the party under his leadership.

The convention will also deliberate on the ratification of ward, local government, state, and zonal congresses conducted across the country in 2024 and early 2026, including repeat congresses held in several states in compliance with court rulings and party resolutions.

Another key motion seeks to ratify and subsequently dissolve the National Caretaker Working Committee (NCWC), which was set up in December 2025 after the resignation of members of the National Working Committee (NWC), paving the way for a new leadership to emerge.

Delegates are further expected to approve the adoption of a consensus list for the election of new NWC members, in line with the Electoral Act 2026 and decisions of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

The motions collectively signal a strategic effort by the PDP to stabilise its leadership, resolve internal disputes, and reposition the party ahead of future electoral contests.