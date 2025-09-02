Members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ife Federal Constituency have passed a vote of no confidence in the Osun State Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi, a former National Secretary of the party, Professor Wale Oladipo, and the Ife East Local Government ...

Members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ife Federal Constituency have passed a vote of no confidence in the Osun State Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi, a former National Secretary of the party, Professor Wale Oladipo, and the Ife East Local Government Chairman of the party, Hon. Olasunkanmi Makinde, over alleged anti-party activities.

At a meeting held at the residence of the senatorial leader in Ile-Ife, the PDP members said the actions of the three leaders posed a threat to the party’s success in Ifeland.

In a communiqué signed by 39 members of the party, including the Commissioner for Education, Dipo Eluwole, and the Commissioner for Inter-party Affairs, Biyi Odunlade, the leaders were accused of fraternising with a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Bimbo Ajilesoro, who recently defected from the PDP to the APC.

“That the party is dissatisfied with the actions and conduct of Hon. Bimbo Ajilesoro, who defected with the mandate freely given to him by our people.”

“That party leaders strongly condemn the invitation of thugs and hoodlums to the Ife Federal Constituency meeting by the Ife East Chairman, Hon. Olasunkanmi Makinde (a.k.a Benco), purportedly on the instructions of Prof. Wale Oladipo.”

“That the leadership is equally disappointed by the continued fraternity of Prof. Wale Oladipo, Deputy Governor Prince Kola Adewusi, and Hon. Olasunkanmi Makinde with Hon. Bimbo Ajilesoro, who has since defected to the APC.”

They further alleged that loyal PDP members in Ife East, including Lawrence Omotosho, Adeyinka Adeniji (a.k.a Gbogbo Ebe), and Yakubu Olawusi, who distanced themselves from Ajilesoro after his defection, were being victimised by being removed from government and party positions. They also claimed that party meetings in the local government had been suspended, weakening PDP activities in the area.

Consequently, the meeting resolved to pass a vote of no confidence in Professor Wale Oladipo, Deputy Governor Prince Kola Adewusi, and Hon. Olasunkanmi Makinde.

Reacting, Professor Wale Oladipo dismissed the resolution, describing the signatories as “jesters” who lacked the authority to act.

“We are all Ifes. How will an Ife man enter your premises, especially if it is a public place where food is sold, and you chase the person away? They are just joking. They are a set of jesters. Most of them are not members of the party and they don’t know the law.

“As a former National Secretary of the party, only the NEC can take any action concerning me. Secondly, the Deputy Governor is the number two citizen in the state. His duty is to bring everybody together, including those who have left. It is our responsibility to bring them back,” Oladipo said.