Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has said that President Bola Tinubu has the constitutional authority to rein in the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, if the need arises.

Makinde made the remark on Tuesday while speaking during a media interaction with selected journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

“President Tinubu has the power to call his minister to order and allow democracy to survive in Nigeria.

“And by the way, the way PDP is today, there is no faction in PDP. We held a convention here in Ibadan. We gave adequate notice to INEC, which is all that is required to do under the law.

“So, it may take INEC sometime if they choose to behave like the ostrich, bury their head and the whole of their bodies outside.

“And the current INEC chairman. The job is even very difficult to start with now to have all of these things that they’re not supposed to have.

“Basically this meeting you said, they called the two factions together, We want to engage with the leadership of PDP. They played our people. They invited them and said we want to engage with the leadership of PDP,” he said.