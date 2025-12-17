Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has reaffirmed his commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), dismissing speculation that he may defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) amid ongoing leadership crises within his party. Makinde made the declaration on Wednesday in Abuja during th...

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has reaffirmed his commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), dismissing speculation that he may defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) amid ongoing leadership crises within his party.

Makinde made the declaration on Wednesday in Abuja during the public presentation of Headlines and Soundbites: Media Moments that Defined an Administration, a book authored by former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

Addressing a gathering of dignitaries from across political lines, the governor stated firmly: “I am not APC, and I am not about to become APC.”

He emphasised that Nigeria’s development hinges on genuine collaboration among leaders across political divides, rather than narrow partisan interests. Makinde criticized the nation’s political elite for deepening divisions, saying these rifts are driven more by personal ambitions than by the aspirations of ordinary citizens.

“Most Nigerians seek unity and peaceful coexistence,” he said, “but this desire is often manipulated along religious, ethnic, and regional lines for the benefit of political elites pursuing personal gains.”

The governor also warned against the “winner-takes-all” approach in politics, noting that it fosters exclusion and weakens national cohesion. He urged deliberate efforts to establish political and governance structures that ensure fairness, inclusion, and stability across the country.