The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denounced the Kabiru Turaki-led National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, citing several court judgments and unresolved legal processes. INEC stated this in a letter dated December 22, 2025, and signed by its Secretary, Dr Ro...

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denounced the Kabiru Turaki-led National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, citing several court judgments and unresolved legal processes.

INEC stated this in a letter dated December 22, 2025, and signed by its Secretary, Dr Rose Oriaran-Anthony, cited by TVC News.

INEC expressed that it received several requests from legal representatives and stakeholders of the PDP to recognise and update its website with the list of national officers elected at the party’s National Convention held on November 15 and 16, 2025, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, was elected National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following a tense and highly controversial national convention held in Ibadan.

The convention, which drew delegates from all 36 states and the FCT, was marked by sharp disagreements over zoning, accreditation delays, and allegations of last-minute manoeuvres by rival blocs.

According to the commission, the requests were reviewed “in the light of all material facts, extant laws, and subsisting court judgments touching directly on the subject matter.”

While responding to the request, INEC cited two judgments of the Federal High Court in Abuja — Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/2120/2025, delivered on October 31, 2025, and Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/2299/2025, delivered on November 14, 2025.

INEC stated that the judgments “expressly restrained” it from supervising, monitoring, recognising or affecting the outcome of the PDP National Convention held on November 15–16, 2025, or any similar exercise, pending full compliance with court orders.

“Both judgments, which are final in nature and binding on all parties, expressly restrained the Commission from supervising, monitoring, recognising, or in any manner whatsoever giving effect to the outcome of the PDP National Convention,” INEC said.

The commission noted that although notices of appeal had been filed against the judgments, the law is settled that an appeal does not operate as a stay of execution.

“Until the judgments are set aside or stayed by a competent court, the Commission remains bound to obey and give full effect to them in line with Section 287(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended),” the letter read.

The commission also addressed the interim orders issued by the Oyo State High Court, stating that INEC had since been struck out of the suit for lack of jurisdiction, explaining that such interim orders cannot override or nullify subsisting final judgments of courts of coordinate or superior jurisdiction.

INEC further disclosed that another suit filed by the PDP is pending before the Federal High Court in Ibadan, in which the party is seeking an order compelling the commission to recognise the National Working Committee and members of the National Executive Committee allegedly elected at the Ibadan convention.

“In light of the above pending suits, your request is prejudicial and cannot be acceded to until the determination of the pending appeals.

“In the circumstances, and in obedience to the rule of law and subsisting court orders, the Commission is unable to accede to the demand to recognise or update the list of the National Officers said to have emerged from the PDP National Convention of 15th–16th November, 2025,” the commission stated.