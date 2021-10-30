PDP convention 2021 kicks off at Eagle Square Abuja

Breaking News
The 2021 elective and non-elective convention of the People’s Democratic Party has kicked off at the Eagle Square Abuja.
No fewer than 3600 delegates will be making their choice of officers who will steer the party for the next four years.
Meanwhile, rallies and campaigns have turned the venue to a carnival of sort thereby amking a bit difficult for security operatives to control the spectators.