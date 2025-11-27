The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tanimu Turaki SAN, has called for a comprehensive review of Nigeria’s security architecture. Turaki made the call when he led members of the PDP National Working Committee on a sympathy visit to the Niger State Government over the abduct...

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tanimu Turaki SAN, has called for a comprehensive review of Nigeria’s security architecture.

Turaki made the call when he led members of the PDP National Working Committee on a sympathy visit to the Niger State Government over the abduction of pupils and teachers of St. Mary School in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area.

Turaki described security as a critical national priority and stressed the need for collective efforts to end the rising insecurity.

He commended the Niger State Government and security agencies for their ongoing efforts to rescue the abducted children and their teachers.

Governor Umaru Bago, who received the delegation, appreciated the PDP for what he termed a demonstration of humanity and solidarity.

Bago warned that terrorist activities pose a grave threat to democracy and urged the opposition to continue contributing to nation-building, noting that a vibrant opposition helps strengthen democratic governance and public policy.

TVC previously reported that twenty farmers, including four pregnant women and several children, have reportedly been kidnapped by bandits in Unguwan-Kawo, Erena Ward of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Local sources say the victims were abducted around 4 p.m. on Wednesday while harvesting rice on their farms. The attack comes just six days after more than 200 students, pupils, and staff of St. Mary’s Secondary and Primary School were taken by bandits in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area.