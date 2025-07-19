A former governorship aspirant in Ogun State, Segun Showunmi, has issued a stark warning about Nigeria’s democratic health, saying the country is veering dangerously close to political implosion as it heads toward the 2027 general elections. Speaking in a fiery interview on the political talk show...

Speaking in a fiery interview on the political talk show Fireworks, Showunmi—who is also the convener of The Alternative, a rising civic platform—described the current political climate as overheated, leaderless, and increasingly driven by tribal sentiment. “We are inching dangerously close to implosion,” he declared. “The political space is overheating, voters are disillusioned, and tribal sentiment is once again dictating the national conversation.”

Drawing comparisons with the turbulence of Nigeria’s First Republic, Showunmi cautioned that the warning signs are too loud to ignore.

While acknowledging the internal contradictions plaguing the PDP, Showunmi stressed that the dysfunction is not limited to any one political party. He argued that all the major platforms—PDP, APC, and Labour Party—are struggling with credibility and internal fractures. “PDP has its own demons. But Labour Party is not immune. APC is no better. What we are seeing in the ruling party today is a cold war between CPC remnants and old ACN loyalists,” he said.

According to him, the root cause is not the personalities involved, but a “broken political process” that encourages tribalism, short-term populism, and disloyalty to democratic values. “Don’t fixate on Atiku, Wike, or Peter Obi. Fix the system. If the process is wrong, changing the actors won’t deliver results. It’s the structure that breeds the dysfunction,” he argued.

Speaking about his civic platform, The Alternative, Showunmi said it is a non-partisan movement aimed at awakening political consciousness among Nigerians and rebuilding trust in participatory governance. “This is not about jumping ship or forming another party. It’s about citizens reclaiming their space in the political process,” he said.

He condemned the growing voter apathy and what he called the “pre-rigged mindset” that assumes elections are already won before a single vote is cast. “2027 will be a shocker. Let nobody assume that Bola Tinubu already has it in the bag. There is always an alternative. The question is whether Nigerians will recognize it when it appears.”

Showunmi also took a swipe at the rise of ethnic nationalism in Nigerian politics, warning that such sentiments could undermine the very fabric of the country. “I am Yoruba, but I will not define my politics by the ethnicity of the President. I will be a Nigerian Yoruba man—not a tribal apologist,” he declared.

He cautioned supporters of the Obidient Movement to avoid the pitfall of ethnic insularity, noting that their 2023 success was not a guarantee of future victories unless anchored in strategy and broad national engagement. “You cannot sustain political momentum on emotion alone. Strategy, coalition-building, and competence must follow,” he said.

A veteran campaign tactician, Showunmi reminded Nigerians that electoral victories require more than populist rhetoric or social media buzz. “There’s money, math, and science in elections. You must understand voter psychology, regional interests, and how alliances shift. That’s the difference between hype and victory.”

He pointed to the miscalculations of 2015 and 2023 as painful lessons on the consequences of poor strategy.

On whether the PDP can re-emerge as a serious contender in 2027, Showunmi expressed cautious optimism. “In 2015, PDP was declared dead. But it bounced back. In 2023, despite sabotage from within, the party secured nearly nine million votes. Politics is fluid. Nothing is settled.”

He emphasized the need for urgent reforms within the party to reposition it as a credible alternative. “The onus is on PDP to reform itself, rebuild public trust, and be ready for the ideological battles ahead,” he said.

Addressing speculations about a possible defection, Showunmi reaffirmed his loyalty to the PDP, but made it clear that his primary allegiance is to Nigeria. “I’m not about to decamp. My focus is on whether there’s still room for progressive ideas in a system being choked by tribalism and mediocrity.”