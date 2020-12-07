The People’s Democratic Party in Zamfara state said it is ready to once again participate in the concluding part of Bakura Constituency By-election declared inclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The electoral umpire had Sunday morning declared the election inconclusive citing irregularities ranging from ballot box snatching, violence and thuggery.

The PDP at a Press conference in Gusau says despite cancellation of election results in 14 polling units, it is optimistic of winning the election.

It accusesdthe APC of harassing and molesting their party members during last Saturday’s by-election.

Also, at a press conference in Talata-Mafara, former governor of the state Abdul’azeez Yari said his party the APC will not participate in the concluding part of the Election without assurance of adequate security of lives and property during the election.

Advertisement

Yari appeals to security agencies and other key players to be fair to all in ensuring a peaceful and credible polls.

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has announced Wednesday 9th December for the round up of the Bakura Constituency by-election.