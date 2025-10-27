In a highly anticipated and contentious outcome, Cameroon’s incumbent president, Paul Biya, has been declared the winner of the country’s presidential election....

The Constitutional Council announced the results on Monday, confirming Biya’s victory and paving the way for his eighth consecutive term in office.

At 92, Biya will continue to lead the Central African nation until 2032.

The election was fiercely disputed, with opposition candidates and international observers expressing concerns over the fairness and transparency of the electoral process.

Despite the widespread criticisms, the Constitutional Council upheld the results, allowing Biya to further consolidate his decades-long grip on power.

Biya’s extended rule has been characterised by periods of economic growth and stability, but also persistent allegations of human rights abuses and the suppression of political opposition.

As he begins another term, global attention will focus on Cameroon’s political direction and the implications of Biya’s continued leadership for the country’s democracy and regional stability.