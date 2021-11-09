Pastor Taiwo Odukoya loses wife, Nomthi, to Cancer

Nomthi, the wife of Taiwo Odukoya, the senior pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, is dead.

Pastor Odukoya announced her death in a post on his Instagram page on Tuesday evening.

According to him, Nomthi “battled cancer for the better part of two years”.

“With deep regret and gratitude to God, I have to announce the passing of my wife, Pastor Nomthi Odukoya,” he wrote.

“She battled cancer for the better part of two years.

He added in the post that ‘She stood on the word of God, and she fought’.

“She gave me 11 beautiful years of marriage and two wonderful boys, who I know will be very significant in life.

I loved her with all my heart but who am I to fight the will of God.

“The truth is, at one point in our lives, we all will have to say goodbye. So for now, till we meet again in glory, Goodbye Nomthi.”

The couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in January 2020.

Odukoya’s marriage to Nomthi — a South African — came years after his first wife, Bimbo, died in the 2005 Sosoliso plane crash which occurred in Port Harcourt, the Rivers capital.