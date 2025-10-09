A suspected theft aboard an Ibom Air flight from Uyo to Abuja caused mild commotion on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, after a passenger was apprehended for allegedly stealing ₦290,000 from a foreign traveller just before takeoff. The incident occurred at approximately 7:00 a.m., shortly after passeng...

A suspected theft aboard an Ibom Air flight from Uyo to Abuja caused mild commotion on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, after a passenger was apprehended for allegedly stealing ₦290,000 from a foreign traveller just before takeoff.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:00 a.m., shortly after passengers had completed boarding.

According to eyewitnesses, the foreign national raised the alarm after discovering that cash he had placed in his overhead cabin bag was missing.

Cabin crew quickly responded, and another passenger reportedly informed them that he had earlier seen the suspect tampering with the foreigner’s luggage. The accused, however, denied any wrongdoing.

An initial search of the suspect’s hand luggage turned up nothing, but tensions escalated when several passengers insisted on a more thorough search.

READ ALSO: Ogun Gateway Airport Begins Scheduled Commercial Flights

The suspect reportedly became visibly nervous, leading to a body and seat inspection during which the missing money was allegedly discovered—hidden in his socks and tucked under his seat.

The cabin crew immediately alerted airport security, and the suspect was removed from the aircraft and handed over to aviation authorities for further investigation.

While the incident caused a brief delay, the flight resumed once normalcy was restored, and passengers proceeded to Abuja without further disruption.

As of the time of this report, Ibom Air has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.