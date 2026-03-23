A military aircraft from the Colombian Air Force carrying more than 114 soldiers crashed on Monday in the southern region of the country near the Peru border. According to LSI-AFRICA, local officials and witnesses disclosed that at least 67 people were rescued and evacuated to a hospital, and some sustained…...

A military aircraft from the Colombian Air Force carrying more than 114 soldiers crashed on Monday in the southern region of the country near the Peru border.

According to LSI-AFRICA, local officials and witnesses disclosed that at least 67 people were rescued and evacuated to a hospital, and some sustained serious injuries.

country, near the border with Peru, during a takeoff attempt from an airfield near Puerto Leguízamo in the Putumayo region. According to local officials and witnesses, at least 67 people were rescued and evacuated to a hospital, some in serious condition.

Air Force Commander Carlos Fernando Silva, in a video posted on social media, said the plane was carrying 114 passengers and 11 crew ⁠members, and that authorities were still investigating the cause of the crash.

Silva confirmed that the plane was on the route to Puerto Leguízamo in Puerto Asís.

The Commander further disclosed that cities such as Neiva, Florencia, and Bogotá have offered to receive the injured from the accident. Meanwhile, according to the general, the causes of the disaster are unknown.