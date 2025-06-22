Pakistan condemned US attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities on Sunday, calling the increase of tensions and violence “deeply disturbing.”

In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry emphasized that these assaults violate all international law principles and that Iran has the lawful right to self-defense under the UN Charter.

“Pakistan condemns the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, which come after a series of attacks by Israel. We are deeply concerned about the potential for further escalation of hostilities in the region,” it stated.

Islamabad also urged all parties to adhere to international law, particularly international humanitarian law and resolve the crises through dialogue and diplomacy.

“We emphasise the imperative need to respect civilian lives and properties and immediately bring the conflict to end. All parties must adhere to international law, particularly International Humanitarian Law,” the ministry said.

The situation in the region worsened when US President Donald Trump declared Sunday that American forces had carried out “very successful” attacks on three Iranian nuclear installations, raising worries of a wider battle in the region.

Following the US strikes, Iran urged the UN Security Council to convene an extraordinary meeting to condemn US aggression and hold those who violate international law accountable.

On June 13, Israel began airstrikes on various Iranian locations, including military and nuclear installations, triggering retaliation strikes from Tehran.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.