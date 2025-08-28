The Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU), Anyigba, has received full approval from the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) to commence its Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) program. The green light was granted following a successful two-day advisory visit by MDCN officials ...

The Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU), Anyigba, has received full approval from the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) to commence its Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) program. The green light was granted following a successful two-day advisory visit by MDCN officials to the university.

This development comes shortly after the National Universities Commission (NUC) re-approved the MBBS program at PAAU, paving the way for the university to resume medical training after a period of suspension. With MDCN’s clearance now secured, the university is authorized to admit its first cohort of 50 medical students for the 2025/2026 academic session beginning this October.

The State Commissioner for Health, Abdulazeez Adams, confirmed the news, highlighting it as a major victory for healthcare and medical education in the state.

“This approval by MDCN is a game-changer. It marks the reactivation of medical training in PAAU and reinforces the state government’s commitment to expanding access to quality healthcare education.

“We appreciate the political support from the Chief Servant of Kogi State to make this a reality. Kogi is on track to become the epicentre of medical education in Nigeria.”

Adams also noted that this achievement follows the already running MBBS program at Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, where the first cohort is currently in session. He hinted at further expansion, revealing that the next destination for an MBBS program is Kogi State University (KSU), Kabba.

“This is a strategic push. First CUSTECH, now PAAU, and very soon KSU Kabba. We are building a future where Kogi will not just produce doctors, but will become a centre of excellence in healthcare delivery and education,” he said.

The PAAU MBBS program’s reinstatement is expected to strengthen the state’s capacity to train more doctors locally, address healthcare workforce shortages, and improve the overall health outcomes for the people of Kogi State.

“Health is everything. We shall do more,” Adams assured.

The Commissioner thanked the University community led by the Vice Chancellor, the Prince Abubakar Audu University Teaching Hospital community, the Ministry of Education and all the Stakeholders that made the feat a reality.