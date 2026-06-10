UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, has strongly condemned the outbreak of violence in Belfast, describing the scenes as “shocking and completely unacceptable.”...

UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, has strongly condemned the outbreak of violence in Belfast, describing the scenes as “shocking and completely unacceptable.”

In a statement on X, Starmer said there was “no justification” for the disorder, warning that those responsible—including individuals who incited violence online—would face the full force of the law.

He noted that some individuals were targeted because of their background, stressing that such actions would not be tolerated.

https://x.com/Keir_Starmer/status/2064634183515832807?s=20

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The Prime Minister confirmed he had spoken with the Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland to commend officers and emergency responders for their efforts in maintaining public safety.

He also held discussions with Northern Ireland’s First Minister and Deputy First Minister to assess the situation and coordinate response efforts.

Starmer urged residents to remain calm and allow security agencies to carry out their duties, emphasising that restoring order remained the immediate priority.