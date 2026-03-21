The Delta State Commissioner of Police, Aina Adesola, has confirmed the arrest of eleven additional suspects in connection with the alleged sexual assault incidents at Oramudu Quarters in Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area. This follows the deployment of a special tactical team to the area. The incidents reportedly occurred…...

The Delta State Commissioner of Police, Aina Adesola, has confirmed the arrest of eleven additional suspects in connection with the alleged sexual assault incidents at Oramudu Quarters in Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area.

This follows the deployment of a special tactical team to the area.

The incidents reportedly occurred on Thursday during a community festival, bringing the total number of arrests to fifteen as investigations continue.

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The Police Commissioner assured residents of the Command’s commitment to ensuring that all those involved are identified, apprehended, and prosecuted.

He also disclosed that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a comprehensive investigation, while appealing to victims and witnesses to come forward with credible information to aid the process.

“The Delta State Police Command remains fully committed to bringing all perpetrators to justice. We urge victims and witnesses to come forward with any information that can assist our investigation,” the CP stated.