The Nigeria Police Force has reiterated its commitment to justice following alleged rape during a community festival in Ozoro, Delta State. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Aina Adesola, on Saturday briefed journalists on the incident. He assured residents that the police are taking the matter seriously and will…...

The Nigeria Police Force has reiterated its commitment to justice following alleged rape during a community festival in Ozoro, Delta State.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Aina Adesola, on Saturday briefed journalists on the incident.

He assured residents that the police are taking the matter seriously and will pursue all those involved.

“I assure the good people of Delta State that the Nigeria Police Force remain fully committed to ensuring that every person implicated in the act is identified, arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” he said.

He further disclosed that 11 additional suspects have been arrested .

Earlier, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, had on Friday, March 20, announced the arrest of five suspects, including the community head and chief organiser of the event, Omorede Sunday.

According to him, “The community head and chief organiser of the event, one Chief Omorede Sunday, and four other suspects from Oramudu Quarters in Ozoro have been arrested. The CP has ordered that they should be transferred to the State CID with immediate effect. The CP vows that anyone involved will be arrested and brought to justice.”

With the latest development, the total number of suspects in custody has risen to 16.

The arrests followed a swift police crackdown triggered by the circulation of disturbing videos allegedly showing groups of young men assaulting women during the festival, including incidents of harassment and forceful stripping.

The incident, which reportedly occurred on Thursday, March 19, has sparked widespread outrage, particularly over claims that women were expected to remain indoors during the event, with those found outside allegedly subjected to attacks.

While some reports suggest that certain victims may have been raped, authorities have yet to officially confirm those claims as investigations continue.

The Commissioner of Police, however, emphasised that cultural practices must always operate within the bounds of the law.