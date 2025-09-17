The Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA), in collaboration with security agencies, has arrested eight individuals for impersonating traffic officers and extorting motorists within the Ibadan metropolis....

The Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA), in collaboration with security agencies, has arrested eight individuals for impersonating traffic officers and extorting motorists within the Ibadan metropolis.

The arrests followed a routine operation targeting those posing as legitimate OYRTMA officials to deceive and exploit drivers on the roads.

Speaking with newsmen, the Executive Chairman of OYRTMA, Major Adesagba Adekoya, disclosed that the impersonators had caused significant disruption by misleading innocent motorists and creating chaos.

He further revealed that during the operation, authorities recovered 95 fake vehicle number plates, several batteries, and counterfeit traffic tickets valued between ₦85,000 and ₦90,000.

The chairman emphasized that OYRTMA follows a strict judicial process when issuing fines and does not arbitrarily penalize road users.

He urged motorists to always verify the identity of traffic officers by requesting authorized identification cards.

OYRTMA assured the public that it will continue to work with security agencies to clamp down on impersonators and safeguard order on the roads.