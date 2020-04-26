Oyo state has recorded 3 new cases of Covid-19. The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the state is now 21.

The state governor, Seyi Makinde made this known on Sunday in a tweet on his verified twitter account.

The State Executive also added that 610 samples have been collected in the state so far.

Shedding more light on the outcome of tests conducted for three suspected cases from the University College Hospital, Ibadan, the Governor disclosed that the results came back POSITIVE.

He also stressed that at present, there are nine active cases in the State while a total of 610 samples have been

collected so far with 453 of these samples collected at the COVID-19 drive-through/walk-through testing centre at Adamasingba Stadium where continuous tests are been conducted on a daily basis.