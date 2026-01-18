Operatives attached to the Federal Highway Patrol team of the Oyo State Police Command have recovered a red cloth containing bones and other items suspected to be parts of a human corpse concealed among passengers’ luggage on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. In a Sunday statement signed by CommandR...

Operatives attached to the Federal Highway Patrol team of the Oyo State Police Command have recovered a red cloth containing bones and other items suspected to be parts of a human corpse concealed among passengers’ luggage on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

In a Sunday statement signed by Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, the suspects were arrested during a routine stop-and-search along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway near Guru Maharaji Village.

According to the statement, the driver of the vehicle, Kazeem Ayegbo, who was travelling from Lagos to Osogbo, was apprehended during the stop-and-search operation along the axis.

The statement reads, “In another operation, operatives of the Federal Highway Patrol intercepted a commercial vehicle during a routine stop-and-search along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway near Guru Maharaji Village. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a red cloth containing bones and other items suspected to be parts of a human corpse concealed among the luggage.”

The statement added, “The driver, Kazeem Ayegbo (male), travelling from Lagos to Osogbo, was apprehended. An investigation has commenced to determine the origin and intended purpose of the recovered items, with investigative efforts extended beyond Oyo State to identify and apprehend all persons connected with the incident. The suspect will be charged in court upon conclusion of the investigation.”

“The Oyo State Police Command assures the good people of Oyo State that all these cases are being handled with the utmost professionalism and diligence.

The Command remains resolute in ensuring that offenders are brought to justice and urges residents to continue cooperating with the Police by providing timely and credible information, as sustained public support remains vital to maintaining peace and security across the State,” the statement concluded.