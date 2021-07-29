The Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, has dissolved all the 36 standing Committees of the 9th Assembly with immediate effect.

The dissolution was announced on the floor of the House during a Plenary sitting.

This is coming barely 48 hours after it was widely reported in the news that the case before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) could possibly have been triggered by some lawmakers allegedly aggrieved with the Ogundoyin led leadership of the House.

Speaking with newsmen after the Plenary sitting, Ogundoyin said the standing Committees are part of the pillars of the House in carrying out it’s legislative duties dissuading whatever speculations anyone may want to ascribe to the dissolution.

According to the speaker, we expect to be more effective and efficient in our roles as legislators in terms of oversight, in terms of law making and other functions of the legislature.

The speaker noted that the dissolution of the committees would help sharpen the procedures of legislation in the state.

According to him, in terms of outstanding bills that are yet to be done, I believe there are about ten of them, we will employ other Committees to look into them and finish up as fast as possible before our long recess.

The Speaker however, assured that with such precedent by the 9th Assembly, succeeding Assemblies will know the standard and expectations of the people from them.

He expressed his appreciation to the dissolved committee members for helping the house achieve what it has been able to achieve within two years.