A former deputy to ex-Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Gboyega Alabi, has declared his intention to contest in the 2026 Osun State governorship election....

Gboyega Alabi made the declaration while addressing journalists at his residence in Osogbo, saying he stands a good chance of emerging as the party’s candidate, given his experience and expertise.

He dismissed insinuations that his former boss, Adegboyega Oyetola, already has an anointed candidate for the polls, urging party members to remain united in the quest to reclaim leadership of the state in 2026.

Expressing displeasure over what he described as poor governance in the state over the last three years, Gboyega Alabi assured that the APC is well positioned to defeat the incumbent governor, Ademola Adeleke.

He explained that the party’s leadership had been duly informed of his decision before the public declaration, adding that constituency consultations would soon begin in earnest to solicit wider support from members.

With his entry, the number of aspirants who have so far signified interest to run for the governorship seat under the APC has risen to twelve.